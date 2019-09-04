Redwood Investments Has Raised Its Holding in Green Dot (GDOT) by $2.63 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Boosted Stake by $461,020

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 43,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 301,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27M, up from 257,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 625,870 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldstein Munger reported 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mogy Joel R Counsel has 17,659 shares for 4.25% of their portfolio. Va reported 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bar Harbor Svcs holds 0.28% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Americas Inc has invested 4.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moab Capital Lc reported 5,699 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 38,713 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Swedbank owns 426,654 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset stated it has 55,175 shares. Associated Banc has invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Samlyn Cap Lc accumulated 57,442 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.6% or 64,065 shares. Tcw Group Inc stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blb&B Advisors Ltd stated it has 1,616 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares to 129,973 shares, valued at $22.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,858 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 175,425 shares. Moreover, Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability has 5.28% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 91,650 shares. 36,292 are held by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Pembroke Management Ltd stated it has 1.67% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Pitcairn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% or 270,994 shares in its portfolio. Lyon Street Llc has 17,789 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Victory Mngmt holds 464,055 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 61,997 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Bluecrest Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Group Inc One Trading LP invested in 0% or 1,970 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).