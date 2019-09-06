Redwood Investments Has Raised Green Dot (GDOT) Stake by $2.63 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Cypress Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,109 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 48,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 43,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 301,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27M, up from 257,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 971,317 shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 1% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 410,473 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.06% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc owns 71,583 shares. 4,836 were accumulated by Navellier Assocs Inc. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.1% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Hrt Financial Lc has invested 0.11% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 8,390 shares. Smith Graham Invest LP holds 1.13% or 170,216 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management Corp holds 10,533 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Westfield Management Co LP has 365,160 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability has 35,176 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,735 shares to 92,958 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 140,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,282 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Green Dot Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Green Dot Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Green Dot CEO Steve Streit and 2 Big Financial Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Green Dot Corporation’s (NYSE:GDOT) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares to 7,365 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 4,579 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 1.33% or 348,825 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Armstrong Henry H Associate invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Noesis Mangement accumulated 12,692 shares or 0% of the stock. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 151,099 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Company holds 3.13% or 98,026 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Investment Com has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Salem Mngmt owns 9,518 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Amer Economic Planning Grp Adv has invested 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 2.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com owns 36,280 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Hwg Hldg Lp holds 1,158 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc accumulated 150,301 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 1.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,521 shares.