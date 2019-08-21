Redwood Investments Has Lowered Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $419,500; As Bjs Restaurants Ord (BJRI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Globeflex Capital LP Lowered Its Position

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 108,038 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88 million, down from 112,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $126.05. About 1.60 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Ord (BJRI) by 46.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 21,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.00% . The institutional investor held 23,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 44,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $725.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 326,730 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 26/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Declares Dividend of 11c; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club is expanding its partnership with Instacart to offer same-day delivery nationwide; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Set For IPO; 26/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – BJ’s Charitable Foundation Donates a Year’s Supply of Gas and Tires to the Maryland Food Bank; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 53C; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Nishad Chande to Board; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 03/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with New York Yankees as an Official Partner; 26/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants 1Q Rev $278.5M

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 125,565 shares to 307,420 shares, valued at $15.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 55,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has 1.39% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Interocean Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,863 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,000 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. 2.61 million are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Atria Invs Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 697,179 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 0.04% or 2,854 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2,340 shares. Oakworth has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 20,432 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0.05% stake. Motco reported 49,525 shares. Pennsylvania-based Copeland Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.22% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 874,262 shares.

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $5.93 million for 30.59 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 60,081 shares. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,122 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 13,549 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 20,088 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Globeflex LP holds 23,750 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Secor Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.39% or 39,907 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Sei Invs accumulated 176,505 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 11,297 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 0% stake. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 386,445 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc holds 26,343 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,410 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 10,440 shares.