Redwood Investments Has Lowered Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake; Carlisle Companies (CSL) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 97.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc sold 116,300 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 6.83%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 2,456 shares with $213,000 value, down from 118,756 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.05. About 326,057 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS)

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Oppenheimer maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Friday, April 5. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. See Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $148.0000 Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135 New Target: $140 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bb&T Secs owns 1,830 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,792 are held by M&T Bancorporation Corporation. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Harris Associate Limited Partnership reported 1.23 million shares. Sterling Mgmt invested in 7,400 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Us Retail Bank De has 11,725 shares. 41,129 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Guggenheim Limited has invested 0.09% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 0.34% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 12,944 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation invested in 79,357 shares. Principal Gru owns 254,074 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.08% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 134,057 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. 30,255 shares were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN, worth $3.63M. $2.50 million worth of stock was sold by Selbach Scott C on Tuesday, February 12. ROBERTS DAVID A sold 3,610 shares worth $438,615.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 35,765 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.63 billion. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 20.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Friday, February 22. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Friday, February 22. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $109 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 7,444 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 15,600 shares. Natl Asset Management Inc holds 4,288 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 4,502 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc owns 85,891 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 4,014 shares. 131,200 were reported by Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 23,342 shares. 570,021 are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0.06% stake. Primecap Management Company Ca holds 2.99M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Redwood Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,456 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Elk Creek reported 140,237 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0.11% or 5.42 million shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. Elliott Jeffrey Thomas also sold $7.17 million worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares. Conroy Kevin T had sold 304,397 shares worth $24.74 million. COWARD D SCOTT had sold 169,109 shares worth $13.23M.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc increased Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) stake by 40,803 shares to 266,143 valued at $16.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Firstcash Inc stake by 37,168 shares and now owns 243,317 shares. Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.