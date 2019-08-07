Redwood Investments Has Lifted Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by $3.30 Million as Stock Price Declined; Gagnon Advisors Increases Position in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.93M market cap company. The stock increased 9.41% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 568,007 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 19,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 127,235 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.45M, up from 107,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $159.54. About 1.15 million shares traded or 206.14% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 128,701 shares to 254,593 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,958 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $178,756 activity. The insider Arkowitz David bought 2,500 shares worth $27,627. 8,000 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares with value of $101,120 were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig reported 84,683 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 359,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 199,715 are held by Raymond James And. Bluemountain Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 17,227 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York reported 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 100,000 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 26,262 are owned by Sei Co. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 1.70 million shares. Geode Ltd holds 407,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Amer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 317,700 shares. American Century Cos reported 168,828 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 16,668 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 69,379 shares.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

