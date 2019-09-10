Redwood Investments Has Lifted Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stake by $8.86 Million; Maplelane Capital Maintains Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (Put) (TSM)

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (TSM) by 173.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.17 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 1.34 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 385,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 817,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, up from 432,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 88,009 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 479,999 shares to 370,001 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (Put) (NYSE:TER) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc (Call).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 15,631 shares to 27,574 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 20,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,724 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NETGEAR Introduces 4 New Wi-Fi 6 Routers to Meet Demands – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “More Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service in more places with more smartphones – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verizon (VZ) Teams Up With Boingo to Promulgate 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why ON Semiconductor Dropped $1 Billion to Acquire Connectivity Technologist Quantenna – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.