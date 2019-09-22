Redwood Investments Has Decreased Position in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) by $5.84 Million as Shares Declined; As Visa Cl A (V) Stock Rose, Gardner Russo & Gardner Decreased Its Stake

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 42.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 343,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 474,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, down from 817,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 562,845 shares traded. Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 7,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 512,994 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.03M, down from 520,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V)

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72B and $13.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 102,215 shares to 195,534 shares, valued at $211.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alleghany Corp De holds 1.06M shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 3,197 shares. Moreover, Vestor Capital Ltd Liability has 2.92% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 18,013 shares. 6.32M were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com. Miura Glob Management Lc holds 300,000 shares. Cypress Gp reported 106,853 shares stake. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 3.33% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Temasek Holding (Private) accumulated 4.30 million shares. 12,893 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors Incorporated. Fdx Advisors Incorporated has 143,139 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank & owns 30,605 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Boston Advisors Lc holds 141,075 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc has 2.42M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 1.14% or 2.59M shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 72,127 shares to 338,270 shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.03% in Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Kistler holds 0% or 277 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 13,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 41,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 619,764 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 0% invested in Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 195,072 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 91,283 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 8,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 13,724 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 111,816 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Advisory Services Net Limited Liability owns 111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company invested 0.3% in Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Analysts await Boingo WireleS, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.