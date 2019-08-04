Redwood Investments Has Boosted Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding by $338,448; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake by $786,904

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 5,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 101,498 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 96,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.21 million shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 6.48 million shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,379 shares to 61,109 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 116,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,456 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 288,082 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 37,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd reported 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pennsylvania Trust Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 31,859 shares. Colony Gp Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,722 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt owns 6,412 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo owns 579,725 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.24% or 305,164 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Com owns 3,455 shares. 235,095 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorp. Intrust Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.12% or 6,872 shares. First Personal Services invested in 641 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management accumulated 7,251 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $416,250. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820.