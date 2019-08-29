Redwood Investments Has Boosted Its Moog (MOG.A) Position by $10.12 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; Welch Group Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $1.32 Million

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 96.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 117,666 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 239,891 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, up from 122,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 61,192 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06; 25/04/2018 – Moog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 10,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 207,963 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80 million, up from 197,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $129.92. About 2.43M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 11,101 shares to 1,646 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,851 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Llc accumulated 0.29% or 31,783 shares. State Street stated it has 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fruth Inv Management reported 0.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 16,866 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.3% or 12,481 shares. Bright Rock Cap Lc holds 44,000 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 0% or 67,261 shares. 28,459 were reported by Headinvest Ltd. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Co reported 5,515 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman stated it has 10,889 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Exchange Mngmt has invested 1.53% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Svcs has invested 1.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Middleton & Ma owns 94,901 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 6,379 shares or 0% of the stock.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 140,949 shares to 11,282 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,563 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

