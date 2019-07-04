Redwood Investments Has Boosted Its Brinks Co (BCO) Holding by $3.84 Million; Prince Street Capital Management Lowered Its B2gold (BTG) Holding by $848,400; Valuation Declined

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 424,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 3.04 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 51,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,218 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.00 million, up from 267,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 174,352 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $40.30M for 19.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Pertz Douglas A, worth $729,250 on Friday, March 8. Shares for $217,170 were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES on Friday, March 8.