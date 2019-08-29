Redwood Investments Has Boosted Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Position; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $3.72 Million; Valuation Declined

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 143,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 443,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 586,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 2.17M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 19,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 127,235 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.45 million, up from 107,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $143.04. About 219,284 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 116,300 shares to 2,456 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,540 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 29,891 shares. 73,930 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Co. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 1.48M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc holds 25,022 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Co holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 521,217 shares. Nomura holds 118,085 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Keating Inv Counselors Inc reported 223,440 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr reported 140,104 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 161,359 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications invested in 10,456 shares. Van Eck Corp owns 16,302 shares. Moreover, Bridges has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 8,068 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cornerstone, a Washington-based fund reported 9,132 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 34,300 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $52.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 21,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09M for 36.25 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

