Redwood Investments Has Boosted Deere & Co (DE) Position; Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Has 2.2 Sentiment

Redwood Investments Llc increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc acquired 2,446 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 59,766 shares with $9.55M value, up from 57,320 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $51.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $153.93. About 395,782 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc (RFI) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.58, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 22 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 10 sold and reduced equity positions in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.38 million shares, up from 2.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 3 Increased: 13 New Position: 9.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 12,381 shares traded. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. for 69,385 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owns 11,192 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 41,889 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Llc., a Colorado-based fund reported 11,137 shares.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The company has market cap of $369.65 million. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) stake by 171,364 shares to 258,252 valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 61,512 shares and now owns 80,486 shares. Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, May 20. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Monday, June 24. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, February 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14800 target in Monday, May 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup.