Redwood Investments Decreased Virtusa (VRTU) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Lipe & Dalton Decreased Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Holding by $2.74 Million as Valuation Rose

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 47.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 212,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 236,873 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, down from 449,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 28,964 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 12/03/2018 – Virtusa to Acquire All Outstanding Shrs of eTouch for About $140M in Cas; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.23 BLN TO $1.27 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q EPS 9c-EPS 13c; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Rev $1.230B-$1.270B; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Rev $293.5M-$301.5M; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.2% Position in Virtusa; 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 51,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 71,143 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, down from 122,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 1.13M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.31 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $10.21M for 28.85 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

