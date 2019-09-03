Redwood Investments Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Flir Systems (FLIR)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 192 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 167 sold and reduced their stock positions in Flir Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 114.46 million shares, down from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Flir Systems Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 134 Increased: 126 New Position: 66.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc sold 5,287 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 233,128 shares with $27.50 million value, down from 238,415 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $77.94M for 20.88 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 726,031 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.51 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 24.45 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

Spf Beheer Bv holds 2.9% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 1.43 million shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Argent Capital Management Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 1.15 million shares. The Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or has invested 1.95% in the stock. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 57,049 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”.

Redwood Investments Llc increased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 13,481 shares to 110,524 valued at $11.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 385,212 shares and now owns 817,984 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.