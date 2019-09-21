Redwood Investments Cut Position in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) as Market Value Rose; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 47,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 36,740 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 84,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. It closed at $28.52 lastly. It is down 11.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 15,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 31,940 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $241.15M for 14.26 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evo Pmts Inc by 12,476 shares to 581,057 shares, valued at $18.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 4,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was made by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.