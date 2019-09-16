Redwood Investments Cut Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Holding By $1.38 Million; Altimmune (ALT) Shorts Down By 2.91%

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) stake by 56.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc sold 47,728 shares as Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC)’s stock rose 5.19%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 36,740 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 84,468 last quarter. Banco Santander Chile New now has $13.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 90,441 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) had a decrease of 2.91% in short interest. ALT’s SI was 1.28M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.91% from 1.32M shares previously. With 422,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s short sellers to cover ALT’s short positions. The SI to Altimmune Inc’s float is 16.35%. The stock increased 4.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 77,828 shares traded. Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has declined 78.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ALT News: 28/03/2018 – ALTIMMUNE – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH OF APPROXIMATELY $12.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – ALTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 2A STUDY OF NASOVAX INTRANASAL INFLUENZA VACCINE AND PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS PHASE 1B STUDY OF HEPTCELL TARGETED IMMUNOTHERAPY IN CHRONIC HEPATIT…; 20/03/2018 – Altimmune to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on March 29; 27/03/2018 – Altimmune Announces Positive Data From Its Phase 2a Study of NasoVAX lntranasal lnfluenza Vaccine and Provides an Update on Its Phase 1b Study of HepTcell Targeted Immunotherapy in Chronic Hepatitis B Infection; 22/03/2018 – Altimmune to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference; 06/03/2018 Altimmune to Participate at Two Investor Conferences in March; 27/03/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – HEPTCELL VACCINE WAS WELL TOLERATED BUT T-CELL IMMUNOGENICITY RESULTS WERE INCONCLUSIVE; 26/03/2018 – Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Elects to Change the Name of its Recently Formed Delaware Subsidiary to: Tauriga Biz Dev Corp; 27/03/2018 – Altimmune Announces Positive Data From Its Phase 2a Study of NasoVAX Intranasal Influenza Vaccine and Provides an Update on Its; 12/03/2018 – Altimmune Announces Pre-Clinical Data From its SparVax-L Anthrax Vaccine Program

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, creates and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company has market cap of $34.51 million. The firm develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others.

Redwood Investments Llc increased Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) stake by 394,405 shares to 1.18M valued at $17.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Chart Inds Inc stake by 117,887 shares and now owns 268,146 shares. Ingevity Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $234.21M for 14.60 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.