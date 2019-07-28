Redwood Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP); Intel (INTC) Holder Cambridge Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 199,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.38M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 1.26 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $249,284 activity.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horizon Therapeutics Files BLA to FDA for Eye Disease Drug – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Down 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon Pharma commences $300M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How Horizon Therapeutics Blew Past Wall Street Estimates in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,948 shares to 122,183 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,958 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

