Redwood Investments Boosted Trex Co (TREX) Stake By $2.49 Million; Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Redwood Investments Llc increased Trex Co Inc (TREX) stake by 18.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc acquired 40,803 shares as Trex Co Inc (TREX)’s stock rose 24.20%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 266,143 shares with $16.37M value, up from 225,340 last quarter. Trex Co Inc now has $5.08B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.87. About 524,709 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 11 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 13 sold and reduced their holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.46 million shares, down from 3.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 0.17% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 15,300 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 9,020 shares. Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 4,005 shares. Navellier Associates accumulated 0.52% or 54,946 shares. Ls Investment Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,063 shares in its portfolio. 6,446 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc. 2.11 million are owned by Wasatch. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 337,153 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And accumulated 908 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 363,330 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Sei Co reported 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Assetmark Inc invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Co holds 93,331 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Among 2 analysts covering Trex (NYSE:TREX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex has $80 highest and $72 lowest target. $77.33’s average target is -10.98% below currents $86.87 stock price. Trex had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, March 29.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Red Rock Resorts Inc stake by 232,698 shares to 411,839 valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) stake by 21,199 shares and now owns 115,429 shares. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust for 38,095 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 919,855 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.34% invested in the company for 30,244 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 222,564 shares.

