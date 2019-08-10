Redwood Investments Boosted Its Wd (WDFC) Holding by $2.11 Million as Stock Value Rose; Gerdau S A (GGB) Share Value Rose While Contrarian Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $59.08 Million

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 12,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 80,231 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, up from 67,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $185.5. About 64,679 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 19.77M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 7.77 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 15,631 shares to 27,574 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 61,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,486 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,229 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

