Redwood Investments Boosted Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $7.45 Million; Shares Declined; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Ing Groep N V (ING) Position by $4.11 Million as Stock Price Declined

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 342,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 3.95M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.95M, up from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 3.99 million shares traded or 29.46% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief’s pay rise; 13/03/2018 – ING Forced to Back Down on CEO Pay for Second Time Since Crisis; 13/03/2018 – ING WITHDRAWS PLAN TO RAISE CEO’S COMPENSATION PACKAGE BY 50 PERCENT – COMPANY STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN TO EXPLAIN CEO PAY RISE PROPOSAL TO PARLIAMENT:ANP; 10/04/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 15 Bps; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Bd Withdraws Remuneration Proposal; 24/05/2018 – POLMED SA POMP.WA – SIGNS 32 MLN ZLOTY LOAN AGREEMENT WITH ING BANK ŚLĄ; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Turk Ekonomi Bankasi, QNB Finansbank, ING Bank and Denizbank

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 70.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 93,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,476 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23 million, up from 132,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 268,828 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $200,567 activity.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 128,701 shares to 254,593 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 140,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,282 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Omnicell, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ OMCL – Business Wire” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Responds to Short Seller GlassHouse Research – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 4,356 shares. 63 are held by Parkside Finance Bankshares And Trust. Legal General Pcl reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 833 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,879 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 2.55% or 176,722 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc accumulated 5,387 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 293,674 shares. Prudential Inc reported 260,482 shares stake. Virtu Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Mackenzie Fincl reported 12,630 shares. Natixis accumulated 173,565 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 15,243 shares. Rhenman And Prns Asset Management Ab reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 53,113 shares to 121,449 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 20,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,755 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Encourages Teladoc Group Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ING Groep N.V. (ING) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ING: Buying Commerzbank Now Makes Overwhelming Sense – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ING Groep declares EUR 0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ING – Time To Exit This High Yielding Dutch Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.