Redwood Investments Boosted Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake; Astro Med Has 1.73 Sentiment

Redwood Investments Llc increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc acquired 2,446 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 59,766 shares with $9.55M value, up from 57,320 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $47.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49 million shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT

Astro Med Inc (ALOT) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 19 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 11 sold and reduced their stock positions in Astro Med Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 3.77 million shares, down from 3.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Astro Med Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Deere Reports Q3 Earnings Miss, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Deere Q3 Earnings Miss, Outlook (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 2,735 shares to 92,958 valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Red Rock Resorts Inc stake by 232,698 shares and now owns 411,839 shares. Etsy Inc was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Deere has $209 highest and $13200 lowest target. $171.62’s average target is 15.00% above currents $149.23 stock price. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 17 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15800 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, June 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17100 target in Monday, May 20 report. UBS downgraded the shares of DE in report on Wednesday, July 10 to “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $15000 target in Monday, May 13 report. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Company accumulated 7,264 shares. Advsrs Ok invested in 1,710 shares. Capital Counsel has 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.13% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 100 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 42,560 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested 0.51% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Violich Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 5,225 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Division holds 1.02% or 46,844 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund invested in 0.22% or 6,332 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.06% or 58,685 shares. Moreover, National Pension Serv has 0.21% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 341,937 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.25% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,225 shares. Amp Cap holds 0.08% or 87,235 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 66,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Truth About Market Timing – August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AstroNova to Release Second-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 28 – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FOREX-Dollar holds at two-month high, Brexit kicks pound to 28-mth low – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company has market cap of $159.22 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. It has a 24.78 P/E ratio. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand.

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.40M for 28.40 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 15,985 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) has risen 31.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 03/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces Appointment of Yvonne Schlaeppi to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – ASTRO issues clinical guideline for whole breast radiation therapy; 14/03/2018 – AstroNova 4Q Adj EPS 25c; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD ASTR.KL – BOARD DECLARED FOURTH INTERIM SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 3.0 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – ASTRO AEROSPACE BUYS VTOL INDUSTRY LEADER PASSENGER DRONE; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova: Graeme MacLetchie and Everett Pizzuti to Retire From Board; 27/03/2018 – Astro Teller, the head of Alphabet’s research arm X, said at the EmTech conference that agriculture is a natural fit for the company; 04/04/2018 – Updated ASTRO guideline for palliative lung radiation now recommends concurrent chemotherapy for some stage lll patients; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA 4Q NET INCOME 181.8M RINGGIT

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 1.32% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. for 233,794 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 50,840 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 414,720 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.68% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 98,394 shares.