Redwood Capital Management Upped Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $167.90 Million; Mednax (MD) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Increased Stake

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 14.09M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87M, up from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 25.21% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 47.15M shares traded or 553.54% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 363.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 100,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 128,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 358,639 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 21,956 shares to 3,026 shares, valued at $149,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 89,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,643 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 246,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.