Redwood Capital Management Upped Position in Pg&E (PCG) by $167.90 Million; Fiera Capital Has Lifted Its Stake in Hudbay Minerals (HBM) by $802,200 as Share Price Declined

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 76.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 114,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 264,600 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 908,252 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 31.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.09 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87 million, up from 4.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 8.86M shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 241,050 shares to 485,682 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 36,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Mississippi Lime to buy Southern Lime – PE Hub” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudbay Announces Date of Annual and Special Meeting and Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudbay Announces Discovery of a New Deposit with High-Grade Zinc and High-Grade Gold Intersections Between the Chisel North and Lalor Mines – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudbay Minerals shareholder Waterton strongly opposes Mantos deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E gets $5.5B in funds to keep operating during bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “As Bankruptcy Drags On, PG&E Loses Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Judge holds off on changing PG&E probation terms – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key Risks Weighing Down Raymond James Financial, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.