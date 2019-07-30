Redwood Capital Management Upped Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position By $800,000; Qwest 6.125% Notes Due 2053 (CTY) Shorts Increased By 3034.32%

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 5.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 1.80 million shares with $15.64 million value, up from 1.70 million last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $8.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 11.09M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN

Qwest Corporation 6.125% Notes Due 2053 (NYSE:CTY) had an increase of 3034.32% in short interest. CTY’s SI was 529,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3034.32% from 16,900 shares previously. With 286,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Qwest Corporation 6.125% Notes Due 2053 (NYSE:CTY)’s short sellers to cover CTY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 174,048 shares traded or 175.44% up from the average. Qwest Corp. NT (NYSE:CTY) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Lpl Financial has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Artemis Invest Llp owns 15,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc stated it has 26,243 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 239,419 shares. 24.82M were reported by Soros Fund Ltd Liability Corp. Md Sass Investors Services invested in 2.36M shares or 3.27% of the stock. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 115,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 156,100 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 58,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Management holds 0% or 268,700 shares in its portfolio. Kepos LP has 1.00 million shares. Pentwater Lp has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oppenheimer & Com Inc owns 22,959 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Nomura downgraded Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nevada casinos post strong June numbers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Caesars Entertainment (CZR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado Resorts Has Risky Plan for Caesars Entertainment Buyout – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Altaba Inc stake by 246,000 shares to 5.55 million valued at $411.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 99,000 shares. Dell Technologies Inc was reduced too.