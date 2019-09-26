Redwood Capital Management Trimmed Pg&E (PCG) Position by $16.11 Million; Bank Of America (BAC) Holding Lifted by Murphy Capital Management Inc

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 40,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 106,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 66,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 44.19M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 732,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.36 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $306.24M, down from 14.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 9.88M shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 3,168 shares to 14,520 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 1,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,935 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Av Ut Ser (DIA).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs invested 0.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 77,703 shares. 3.29 million are held by Kbc Group Nv. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Navellier And Associate reported 14,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Heritage Invsts Mgmt has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 109,051 were accumulated by Pecaut. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 436,365 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 12.92% or 927.25 million shares in its portfolio. Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co reported 58,761 shares. Dodge And Cox invested in 2.7% or 115.00M shares. 4.04M are owned by Letko Brosseau. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 44,178 shares. United Kingdom-based Kames Public Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alyeska Inv Grp Inc LP invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49 million for 2.86 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.