Redwood Capital Management Trimmed American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Position; Profile of 6 Analysts Covering Accenture plc (ACN)

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 1.11 million shares with $15.94M value, down from 1.16 million last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In now has $806.45 million valuation. The stock increased 13.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 1.88 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -3.46% below currents $199.02 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. See Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) latest ratings:

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.86M for 2.85 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 140,745 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 31,114 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability accumulated 550,437 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt Inc reported 10,926 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 130,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 57,440 shares. Japan-based Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.03% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Sei Com holds 85,491 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 185,768 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.02% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Numerixs Technology Inc invested in 0.06% or 30,818 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 357 shares. Clarivest Asset holds 347,803 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 670,000 were accumulated by Scopus Asset Mgmt L P. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.14M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Accenture plc shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 26,205 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 261,313 shares stake. Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) stated it has 5,304 shares. 533,653 were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 44,754 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 14,174 shares. London Of Virginia reported 3,853 shares stake. Cap Advsr invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bollard Group Lc holds 19,514 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Weitz Invest Mgmt reported 0.75% stake. 5,629 were accumulated by Buckingham Mgmt Inc. Quadrant Cap Management Limited Liability has 21,169 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. World Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.41% or 45,383 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc invested in 13,771 shares. 33,676 were accumulated by Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $126.98 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 27.66 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

The stock increased 0.66% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $199.02. About 954,645 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide