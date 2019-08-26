Redwood Capital Management Stake in United Nat Foods (UNFI) Has Upped as Share Price Declined; M Holdings Securities Cut Stake in General Dynamics (GD) by $456,976

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 584,403 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.65. About 583,558 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 302,488 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 149,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kiltearn Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.13% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 20,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 32,116 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Us Natl Bank De owns 858 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fin Retail Bank reported 72 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.35M shares. 39,608 are owned by Barclays Public Llc. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 43,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 70,481 shares. Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.34% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 370,364 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 89,550 shares. Quantbot Tech LP has 0.1% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 77,064 shares. Assetmark holds 128 shares. 200,940 are owned by First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.09 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion, Virginia-based fund reported 9,930 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd has invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 6,036 shares. Gibraltar Capital Mgmt has invested 3.45% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Lvw Advisors Ltd invested 0.14% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 104,877 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.97% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2,530 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Limited reported 0.13% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0.06% or 770 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 320,105 shares. Grace And White Inc reported 20,000 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0.01% or 81 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.65% or 8,320 shares in its portfolio.