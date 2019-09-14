Redwood Capital Management Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Has Raised by $1.60 Million as Shares Rose; Panagora Asset Management Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Position as Stock Price Rose

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 1.33M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE SAYS INCREASED SIZE FROM 8 TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 32,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 927,948 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.98 million, down from 960,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA

