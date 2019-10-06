Redwood Capital Management Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Has Increased as Market Value Rose; Capstone Financial Advisors Has Raised Stake in Grainger W W (GWW)

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 832,729 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-Insured; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $291.21. About 258,450 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 450,000 shares to 5.10 million shares, valued at $353.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lp accumulated 0.01% or 19,798 shares. Hudson Bay Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% stake. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com holds 44,527 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading holds 20,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stevens Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Principal Grp reported 423,823 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 6,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Synovus has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Davidson Kempner Capital LP has 1.47% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Art Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 72,168 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 1.42 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cyrus Capital Ptnrs LP has 4.18% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 345,717 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated reported 50,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Lc owns 232,361 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). First Interstate Bank accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Inv House Lc has 0.51% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Ing Groep Nv owns 6,717 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0.01% or 10,261 shares. 8,513 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citigroup accumulated 101,284 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 67,257 shares. Lpl Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 19,049 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.01% or 13,749 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc holds 12,465 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communication accumulated 803 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

