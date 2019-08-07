Redwood Capital Management Raised Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $800,000; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined While Harding Loevner LP Lowered by $1.07 Million Its Position

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 5.05 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 24,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 10.78 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469.83M, down from 10.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 4.09 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25 million shares to 743,000 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for May 13, 2019 : EMB, GPRO, GM, LYV, PHM, MSFT, CZR, C, QQQ, BAC, KEY, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segantii Capital Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 300,000 shares. 951,988 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 2.31 million shares stake. Veritable Lp accumulated 21,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 64,500 are owned by Ulysses Ltd Llc. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 441,800 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,987 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 107,532 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Geode Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.95 million for 20.89 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 0.49% or 429,892 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 491,781 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 25,000 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Confluence Invest Ltd Llc holds 457,932 shares. 7,283 are held by Bahl & Gaynor. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 753 shares. First Merchants, a Indiana-based fund reported 34,461 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 1.55 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Schroder Investment accumulated 1.87M shares. Palladium Prtnrs Llc holds 0.05% or 16,165 shares. Toth Fin Advisory reported 106 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 32,776 shares. 34,289 were reported by Stevens Cap Limited Partnership. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com holds 210,491 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Amer Money Mngmt Limited Co has 5,572 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36,794 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $166.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 71,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.