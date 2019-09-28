Redwood Capital Management Position in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose; As Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Shares Rose, Pier Capital Trimmed Position

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 1.03M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 9,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 53,092 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28M, down from 62,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. About 226,152 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 450,000 shares to 5.10 million shares, valued at $353.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $19.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.