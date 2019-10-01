Redwood Capital Management Position in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Has Raised by $1.60 Million as Valuation Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Holding Held by Artal Group Sa

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 246.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.04 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 3.15 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 406,128 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo shows sustained survival benefit in NSCLC – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for the Adjuvant Treatment of Adult Patients with Melanoma with Involvement of Lymph Nodes or Metastatic Disease who have… – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bristol-Myers, AMD And More – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. High Pointe Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 46,656 shares for 2.96% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.32 million shares. Saratoga Research Invest Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Acg Wealth owns 67,868 shares. Bangor Financial Bank invested in 43,656 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Ltd Com Pa reported 0.03% stake. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 0.14% or 8,469 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 3,860 shares. Fiduciary Com owns 80,336 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Court Place holds 19,297 shares. Agf Investments holds 1.25 million shares. Affinity Advsrs Lc has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Landscape Ltd Company owns 51,633 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,300 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 250,000 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 218,458 are owned by Winslow Asset. Commonwealth Bancshares Of invested in 0% or 10,500 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 11,320 shares. Bessemer Group reported 3,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 446,372 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. West Family Invests reported 0.23% stake. Cypress Mgmt Llc (Wy) holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 63,656 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.24M shares. Whitebox Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 299,594 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 15,764 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 1,960 are held by Financial Architects Inc. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 276,921 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Et Al holds 0% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Countries With the Highest Cannabis Spending by 2024 – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “U.S. Cannabis Sales to More Than Quintuple by 2025, New Report Finds – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “cbdMD Becomes Official CBD Partner of Three Major Podcasts – PRNewswire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You’ll Never Guess Who’s Betting Against Canadian Cannabis Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.