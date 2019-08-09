Redwood Capital Management Position in Micron Technology (MU) Has Cut by $1.20 Million; As Itron (ITRI) Stock Price Rose, Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $19.73 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $68.41. About 83,582 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 875,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16M, down from 904,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 13.84M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 5.14M shares to 11.67M shares, valued at $21.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 25.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 5G Stocks to Connect Your Portfolio To – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : CHL, QQQ, NOK, MU, SAN, AMD, TQQQ, TVIX, AAPL, SAP, S, TLK – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: Expectations Are Running High – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Up 29.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Inc holds 0.18% or 11,830 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). City Com holds 0% or 100 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Vestor Ltd stated it has 76,983 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorp holds 667 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 4.58M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Platinum Management Limited holds 2.5% or 2.56 million shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 3.83 million shares. Clean Yield Grp invested in 0.01% or 450 shares. Donald Smith holds 5.71M shares or 9.05% of its portfolio. American Intl reported 0.08% stake. The New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Co holds 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 19,112 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Mngmt owns 0.58% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 116,993 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 12,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 14,092 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 21,188 shares. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability has 94,842 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Com owns 516,745 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 51,915 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0% or 26,023 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 89,520 are held by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp. The Kansas-based Tortoise Cap Ltd Com has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 173,086 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $33.89 million activity.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Itron (ITRI) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Itron to Present at Oppenheimer’s 22nd Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference and Canaccord Genuity’s 39th Annual Growth Conference – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Lam Research (LRCX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Itron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.