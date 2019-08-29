Redwood Capital Management Maintains Position in United Nat Foods (UNFI); As Moneygram Intl (MGI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Raised Holding

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.35M market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 353,063 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.70M market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 517,169 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q EPS 11c; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 222,772 shares to 638,689 shares, valued at $18.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX) by 184,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,351 shares, and cut its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 18,859 shares. First Interstate National Bank accumulated 144 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). D E Shaw And Company Incorporated has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 977,248 shares. Beach Point Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.49% or 2.95 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). 52,066 are owned by Wells Fargo Commerce Mn. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,703 shares in its portfolio. American International Gru has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,445 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Moore Cap LP holds 0.01% or 79,524 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 39,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 250,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has 0.02% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 836,544 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) or 801 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 32,116 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 2,384 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 13,800 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 391,046 shares. 7,489 are held by Pnc Financial Service Gp Incorporated Inc. Huntington Bancorp reported 1,888 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc reported 0% stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 10,524 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1,866 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 30,480 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 398,635 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability.

