Redwood Capital Management Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $5.05 Million; Power Integrations (POWI) Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $2.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 31,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 374,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.19M, up from 342,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 75,524 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 99,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 149,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 81,271 shares to 20,830 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,441 shares, and cut its stake in The Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares to 370,364 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.