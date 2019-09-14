Redwood Capital Management Lowered Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $5.60 Million; As Yy (YY) Stock Value Declined, Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 42,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 124,385 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67 million, up from 81,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 569,122 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.73 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 4.14 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $145.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 42,419 shares to 70,281 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.