Redwood Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $167.90 Million; Encompass Capital Advisors Raised Its World Fuel Svcs (INT) Stake by $6.51 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 232,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 611,344 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66M, up from 378,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 328,741 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 14.09 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87 million, up from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 4.91M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Restaurant Brands Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “World Fuel Services to buy UVair fuel business in $170M deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “World Fuel Services to acquire Universal Weather and Aviation’s fuel business UVair – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc by 566,021 shares to 22,221 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 223,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,959 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 250,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

