Redwood Capital Management Increases Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC); As Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Stock Price Rose, Srb Has Increased by $883,500 Its Position

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $99.54. About 13,536 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 320,206 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON IN POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES PACT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE; 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,573 shares to 8,764 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 2,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,012 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,281 shares. Qs Investors Lc has 34,394 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 25,301 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 18,798 shares. Citigroup reported 10,981 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) or 27,000 shares. Reilly Lc holds 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) or 450 shares. The New York-based Amer International Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Neuberger Berman Group reported 2,653 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 4,073 shares. 2.17M were accumulated by Blackrock. Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,720 shares. First Manhattan owns 29,226 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 53,563 shares stake.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 166,479 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 43,151 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 60,669 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd stated it has 44,527 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% stake. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 105,400 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability owns 17,713 shares. Piedmont Invest reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 56,694 shares. Partner Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% or 19,048 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Partner Fund Lp reported 1.48 million shares.

