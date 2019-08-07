Redwood Capital Management Increased Pg&E (PCG) Holding; First United Bank Trust Has Raised Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 14.09M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87M, up from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 1.84 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 8.06M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 250,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers has 46 shares. 71,710 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company. Jet Investors Lp owns 1.75M shares. Anchorage Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 14.9% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 23.44 million shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 27,197 shares. Cetera Advisor invested in 0.01% or 10,293 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 550 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 13,403 shares. Hollencrest Capital accumulated 10,000 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt holds 1.04% or 171,577 shares in its portfolio. Solus Alternative Asset Mngmt Lp reported 434,000 shares. Highland Mngmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 619,300 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Owl Creek Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 1.30M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Steadfast Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 6.72M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Invest Advsr reported 130,114 shares. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 3.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mngmt invested 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,783 shares. Nordea Mgmt reported 0.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Summit Secs Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 4,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. West Family Invs holds 23,240 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Salem Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fdx Advisors has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd holds 15,300 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 93,049 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 8,130 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C, Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,343 shares.