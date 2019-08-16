Redwood Capital Management Increased Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 123,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 13,929 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 137,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $156.81. About 213,743 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 14.09M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87M, up from 4.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 3.37M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Upgrades for PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Preferred Way To Bet On PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E seeks court approval for price cut deals on solar, battery contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 246,000 shares to 5.55M shares, valued at $411.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And reported 7.60 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 63,501 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 1.18M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sei Com owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 149,494 shares. Oak Hill Lp holds 150,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Davidson Kempner Limited Partnership stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). North Star Inv holds 0.01% or 2,610 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability stated it has 196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Nv reported 1,434 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ftb Advsrs Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 300 shares. Summit Securities Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.22 million are owned by Oaktree Limited Partnership. Empyrean Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.81% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,470 shares to 255,218 shares, valued at $20.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1.44M shares. 295,003 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Blackrock Inc reported 11.40M shares. Fuller Thaler Asset reported 1,700 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,550 shares. Moreover, Callahan Advisors has 0.12% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,970 shares. Martin Investment Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 107,855 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Lc holds 85,331 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 3,190 were reported by Park Avenue Limited Liability Com. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc owns 162,727 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 16,448 shares. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 37,650 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cibc World Corporation owns 27,973 shares. Fred Alger Management owns 29,279 shares.