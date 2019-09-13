Redwood Capital Management Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Has Increased as Stock Rose; Mcdonald’s (MCD) Holder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.18 Million

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 666,487 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Operations in St. Louis; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Withdrawn Its Proposal to Amend the Company’s Bylaws That Would Allow Hldrs to Take Action by Written Consent Without a Meeting; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 10,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 232,377 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.26M, down from 242,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $210.46. About 1.53M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 23,418 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 50,205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 3,325 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 14,721 shares. California-based Partner Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.42% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Strs Ohio stated it has 52,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Mgmt Corp accumulated 48,222 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 208,153 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 129,878 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 345,717 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Millennium Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares to 675,000 shares, valued at $26.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $19.76 million activity.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investing in Marijuana Stocks: Everything You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Top 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Ahead of Canada’s 2.0 Legalization – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenet Healthcare Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Continues Fall, Earnings A Mixed Bag, Clio Goes Green – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “McDonaldâ€™s buy-one-get-one promotion wasnâ€™t such a great deal after all, analysts say – MarketWatch” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15,167 shares to 293,456 shares, valued at $26.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 115,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.70 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.