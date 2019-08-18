Redwood Capital Management Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Lifted by $800,000; International Business Machine (IBM) Market Valuation Rose While Wellington Shields & Company Has Increased Its Stake

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 14.36 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 29,300 shares to 875,000 shares, valued at $36.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 52,695 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc accumulated 69,121 shares. Redwood Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.80M shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset reported 4.83M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Vanguard Gp holds 51.21 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2.96M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 1,115 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 18,293 shares. Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 29.17 million shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wellington Management Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Arrowmark Colorado Liability Company stated it has 1.10M shares. Frontier Invest Management has 224,535 shares.

