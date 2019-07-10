Redwood Capital Management Has Trimmed Micron Technology (MU) Position By $1.20 Million; Primecap Management Company Decreased Trimble (TRMB) Stake By $714,800

Primecap Management Company decreased Trimble Inc (TRMB) stake by 0.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 17,870 shares as Trimble Inc (TRMB)’s stock rose 3.74%. The Primecap Management Company holds 9.40M shares with $379.91 million value, down from 9.42M last quarter. Trimble Inc now has $11.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 1.05 million shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 10/04/2018 – Trimble’s Forensics Solution Enables Efficient Data Collection for Crash and Crime Scene Investigators; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3; 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 29,300 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 875,000 shares with $36.16M value, down from 904,300 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 43.42 million shares traded or 61.68% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3Gtms Partners with Trimble for Commercial Routing Solutions – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trimble Mapping Solutions Unit Gains Momentum with 3Gtms Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble Launches Two-Channel DVR and New Video On-Demand Option for Transportation – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 3.30M shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2.77 million are owned by Geode Mgmt Llc. Mackenzie Corp invested in 0.01% or 135,958 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 0.03% or 259,818 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.72% or 332,769 shares. Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). House Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.93% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 45,218 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc reported 225 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 350,782 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,948 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Camarda Advisors Limited Com, a Florida-based fund reported 12 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 13,324 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 9,335 shares.

Primecap Management Company increased Biomarin Pharma (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 5,700 shares to 14.19M valued at $1.26B in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 1.43 million shares and now owns 5.93M shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $122.68M for 22.91 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $18.16 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider FOSBURGH BRYN sold $526,893. 381,675 shares valued at $14.40M were sold by BERGLUND STEVEN W on Friday, February 8. JOHANSSON ULF J had sold 85,000 shares worth $3.23M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Company holds 1,302 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Colony Group Inc Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Creative Planning holds 198,310 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gabalex Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 175,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 213,811 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 0.42% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 50,847 shares. Marathon Trading Ltd Llc invested in 24,059 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mackenzie Finance holds 0.01% or 117,563 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc owns 10,817 shares. Guardian Mngmt stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Salem Inv Counselors owns 1.74% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 377,474 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 3,129 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will Micron Technology Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.