Redwood Capital Management Has Trimmed Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $20.25 Million; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Trimmed by $1.53 Million

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 11,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 288,892 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.39M, down from 299,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 2.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 743,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 2.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 27/03/2018 – Industrials Down As GE Rally Offset By Growth Fears — Industrials Roundup; 18/04/2018 – GE AND SAFRAN HAVE ALSO SENT TEAM TO ASSIST NTSB; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 20/03/2018 – Factory Floor to Classroom; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: PLANNING ON `SOFT’ GAS TURBINE MARKET IN 2019, 2020; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pictet Bancorp & Tru Ltd has 0.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,200 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 2,072 shares. Scott Selber stated it has 4,899 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Waverton Mgmt Limited reported 0.12% stake. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 10,369 shares. Private Asset Management holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 98,781 shares. Hartline Invest has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hrt Fin Limited has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.66% or 5.51M shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Com invested in 3,545 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 50,370 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La holds 19,783 shares. Vista Prtnrs reported 1,981 shares. Punch Associates Management stated it has 44,875 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,538 shares to 19,030 shares, valued at $22.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 25,850 were reported by Hemenway Trust Com Ltd Liability Corporation. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 0.46% or 24,100 shares. Toth Advisory Corp has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 17,234 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners Incorporated reported 45,742 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mgmt accumulated 13,000 shares. Davis R M owns 45,681 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 34,295 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,238 shares. Fiduciary Tru owns 0.21% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 765,667 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3.51 million shares. Private Na has 0.27% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,010 shares. Wade G W And reported 79,433 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares to 370,364 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 5.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.