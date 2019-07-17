Redwood Capital Management Has Raised United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS)

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) stake by 23.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc acquired 70,364 shares as United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 370,364 shares with $4.90M value, up from 300,000 last quarter. United Nat Foods Inc now has $500.69 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 696,034 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Among 5 analysts covering Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Mizuho. The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. See Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) latest ratings:

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $30 New Target: $15 Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $11 New Target: $5 Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADMS) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Adamas (ADMS) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant Nasdaq:ADMS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Adamas Pharmaceuticals Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company has market cap of $164.92 million. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio also comprises of Namzaric capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 881,349 shares traded or 147.85% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 82.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 27/04/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD – NO LONGER IN A POSITION TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM HOLDINGS INC; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results From Phase 3 Study of GOCOVRI in Parkinson’s Disease Patients With Dyskinesia; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS REPORTS PHASE 3 DATA OF GOCOVRI IN PARKINSON’S PATIENTS; 03/04/2018 – Adamas Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 Trial of ADS-5102 in Multiple Sclerosis Patients with Walking Impairment; 10/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/05/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Pharmacokinetic Data for GOCOVRI™ in Clinical Pharmacokinetics; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 12,767 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 18,391 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 219,000 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 1.20M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 42,705 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Manchester Limited Liability Company stated it has 250 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 825,947 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 19,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv owns 49,305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 45,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,800 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic has 0.16% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 50,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Altaba Inc stake by 246,000 shares to 5.55M valued at $411.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 149,800 shares and now owns 350,200 shares. Dell Technologies Inc was reduced too.