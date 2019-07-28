Redwood Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) as Shares Rose; Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Chartist Decreased Position

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 9 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,083 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.37M, down from 3,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.93. About 891,923 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.09 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87 million, up from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avista reaches partial settlement in Oregon rate case – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ferrellgas Partners, LP Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Timken (NYSE:TKR) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,552 shares to 3,978 shares, valued at $441.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ) by 305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60 million for 14.54 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation reported 123,263 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 423,890 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.43 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Atwood And Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 452 shares. Highstreet Asset has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). American Century has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited holds 7,153 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd reported 44,768 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Royal London Asset Mgmt has 144,875 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 49,443 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.36% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 215,344 shares. Moreover, Wright Invsts Serv has 0.7% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 18,512 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 0.11% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Northern holds 0.01% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP invested in 0.02% or 598,276 shares. National Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3.76 million shares. Regions Fincl owns 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,500 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 53,617 shares. Jennison Limited Com holds 2.33M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 58,744 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1,235 were reported by Fifth Third Bancorp. 1,334 are held by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 100,893 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De invested in 77,861 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Serengeti Asset Mngmt LP holds 2.46% or 800,000 shares.