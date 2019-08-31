Redwood Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $5.05 Million as Share Price Rose; As First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Share Price Declined, Brandywine Global Investment Management Boosted by $469,300 Its Holding

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 34,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 16,777 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 99,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 149,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $21,110 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 125 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has 148,351 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Com has 0.01% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 41,321 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability owns 7,421 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Strs Ohio holds 30,100 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 19,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stieven Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.92% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 14,664 shares. Grp Inc Incorporated owns 6,226 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 21,186 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 13,758 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6,758 shares to 95,416 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,004 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 33,610 shares. Tdam Usa holds 104,633 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept invested in 7,209 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Spc holds 0.15% or 6,865 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.23% or 69,429 shares. Horizon Investment Lc holds 39,289 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc reported 114,650 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 0.93% or 23.17M shares. Rh Dinel Counsel accumulated 6,072 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has 498,108 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 21,231 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Trust Natl Bank holds 1.75% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 108,460 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 55,113 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 66,902 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.