Redwood Capital Management Has Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake as Shares Declined; Martin & Company Has Cut Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake as Valuation Rose

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.48% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 991,424 shares traded or 147.61% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 29,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 875,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16 million, down from 904,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 236,680 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kessler Inv Group Inc Lc has invested 1.68% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,400 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp accumulated 982,358 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 184,882 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management invested in 67,889 shares. Bb&T reported 13,436 shares. Connable Office holds 0.48% or 60,237 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Dept owns 24,900 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Hartford Investment Management owns 210,211 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 928,911 shares. Ws Lllp owns 1.98M shares. Eidelman Virant has invested 1.89% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 5.14 million shares to 11.67 million shares, valued at $21.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $361,804 activity. $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Friday, February 1.

