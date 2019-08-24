Redwood Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $6.75 Million; Calamos Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – BAC: Bank of America Corp: 1st Quarter Results; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 21,110 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 19,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $180.03. About 1.52M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 23,517 shares to 6,636 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,594 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.