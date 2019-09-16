Redwood Capital Management Has Lowered Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $4.90 Million; Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Price Rose While Brookfield Asset Management Boosted by $5.83 Million Its Holding

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 490,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 253,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 743,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 43.15 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REPORTS RESTATED EARNINGS FOR 2017, 2016; 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 137.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 70,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 121,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.46. About 1.47M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 598,549 shares to 13.29 million shares, valued at $277.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 510,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,222 shares, and cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.